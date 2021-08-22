Parking is always at a premium, and will be even more so this year.

Saint Paul has taken an ambitious and important step toward meeting its climate and equity goals, passing two new pieces of legislation last week—one eliminating minimum parking requirements from the City's zoning code, and the other introducing a new zoning ordinance that prioritizes safer, healthier, low-carbon transportation options in new development projects. Saint Paul is now among the largest cities in the country to fully eliminate minimum parking requirements, and joins a small but growing list of U.S. cities who have adopted best-in-class development rules to promote sustainable transportation choices.