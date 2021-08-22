Wiretapping Bill Raises Concerns
Elected officials scrutinized a bill that would affect the use of certain wiretapping methods by law enforcement during a public hearing on August 18. The sponsors of the bill, which specifically covers so-called pen register and trap/trace devices, argued that it simply brings Wisconsin up to speed with existing federal law. However, two members of the Assembly’s Committee on Criminal Justice & Public Safety said they fear it may also bring unintended consequences.urbanmilwaukee.com
