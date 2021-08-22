Cancel
Senator Ernst wants military muscle flexed to get Americans out of Afghanistan

By Julia Kaye
kelo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Combat veteran and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa appeared on ABC This Week where she shared her thoughts on the situation in Afghanistan. Ernst said “we should be doing everything possible to get Americans safely to the airport for evacuation” and “the Taliban needs to understand quite clearly that we have the right to get our American citizens out”. Ernst discussed the slow moving vetting process of Afghan allies saying “now we’re at a point where these Afghan interpreters – other partners – are in deep jeopardy with the Taliban because they weren’t able to get their vetting done in time”. Ernst added that war on terror partnerships have been jeopardized by President Biden’s poor planning.

