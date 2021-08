A band of New York robbers reportedly used an Apple Watch to track down a drug runner and steal $500,000 in cash, according to federal prosecutors. The seven-person crew of thieves based in the Hudson Valley pulled off the caper in January 2020. The alleged leader of the group, 30-year-old Darren Lindsay, purchased an Apple Watch and linked it to his AT&T account to pull off the scheme, according to papers filed by prosecutors and seen by The New York Post.