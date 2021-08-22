Cancel
Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: 200 Episodes of JP’s Workshop, Sony QRIO, Adafruit Coin Cell’s Suicide Squad Cameo, Numpad 4000 Mechanical Keyswitch Data Entry Device & More!

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got so much happening here at Adafruit that it’s not always easy to keep up! Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered. Each week we’ll be posting a handy round-up of what we’ve been up to, ranging from learn guides to blog articles, videos, and more. BLOG. Today’s (8/19) project:...

blog.adafruit.com

Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Adafruit Feather Din Rail Mounts #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Badabby shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4885356. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: I2C Long Distance – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

I2C signal degradation over distance – and what to do about it. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Engineeringadafruit.com

AI Renders 2001 in the Style of Picasso #ArtTuesday

Is this how HAL got started? We’d be curious if a deep neural networks could, perhaps, transpose “Daisy, Daisy” in the style of Lil Nax X, maybe? Here’s more from Bhautik Joshi:. ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ rendered in the style of Picasso using deep neural network based style transfer. The...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display – ST7789

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display – ST7789. Don’t be such a square – throw a curveball into your electronics with a curved-edge miniature display. Here’s a new “round rect” TFT display – it’s 1.69″ diagonal and has a high-density 220 ppi, 280×240 full-color pixels with IPS any-angle viewing. We’ve seen displays of this caliber used in smartwatches and small electronic devices but they’ve always been MIPI interface. Finally, we found one that is SPI and has a friendly display driver, so it works with any and all microcontrollers or microcomputers!
Computersadafruit.com

VIDEO: Incredible Shrinking Raspberry Pi Pico

Due to how this PCB is routed, the Raspberry Pi Pico can be cut down to smaller sizes and still work!. Not suggesting it as a practical money-saving approach to getting a small RP2040 board, what with all the tools involved, but nonetheless interesting to see how it withstands such roughhousing. Ready-made small form-factor boards are just a few dollars extra, and “time is money” as they say.
Computersadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Adding Pins with MCP23017 – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Don’t want to switch boards for more I/O? Add many many pins with an I2C port expander. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
TV & Videosadafruit.com

Nestflix – The platform for your favorite nested films and shows

This is such a fantastic idea! Kudos to developer Lynn Fisher. Check out Nestflix to find your fave shows from within shows. Fictional movies within movies? Got ‘em. Fake shows within shows? You bet. Browse our selection of over 400 stories within stories. Via laughingsquid. Stop breadboarding and soldering –...

