Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Those of you who have been paying attention have probably noticed that the NFL has relaxed some of its COVID-19 protocols. League offices are entrusting players to really take things seriously as, on a team-by-team basis, there are several franchises that haven’t made it mandatory for their players to take the vaccination. All of those thoughts have a way of crossing one’s mind when you look at what’s going on with the Tennessee Titans over the course of the past week.