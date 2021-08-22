Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return Monday as positive.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Covid 19#Pcr Test#American Football#Ap#Zoom#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtitansized.com

Tennessee Titans called out by Bruce Arians after COVID-19 outbreak

Those of you who have been paying attention have probably noticed that the NFL has relaxed some of its COVID-19 protocols. League offices are entrusting players to really take things seriously as, on a team-by-team basis, there are several franchises that haven’t made it mandatory for their players to take the vaccination. All of those thoughts have a way of crossing one’s mind when you look at what’s going on with the Tennessee Titans over the course of the past week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLYardbarker

Should the Saints Trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz?

The New Orleans Saints lost tight ends Adam Trautman (foot) and Nick Vannett (knee) to injury during Monday's preseason win over Jacksonville. Both players had an MRI on Tuesday. The extent of Trautman's injury is not yet known, while Vannett will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks. The losses of Trautman and...
NFLESPN

QB Ryan Tannehill among nine from Tennessee Titans positive for COVID-19, sources say

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is among nine Tennessee Titans players and coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. The Titans previously announced that seven players, including Tannehill, had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and that coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Titans Sign Recent Patriots Cut, 2020 Draft Pick

Foxboro South: Still very much a thing for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are signing linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Maluia, a Wyoming product, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 draft. He played sparingly as a rookie, being used largely on special teams while logging just 10 defensive snaps. The Patriots cut Maluia in the offseason, but after he failed to latch on elsewhere, there was a reunion during training camp following the season-ending Raekwon McMillan injury.
titansized.com

Tennessee Titans news: Add Ryan Tannehill, two others to COVID-19 list

Another day has come. Another member of the Tennessee Titans is added to their Reserve/COVID-19 list. One day after an official team announcement that Harold Landry would be added, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that another starter will now be asked to undergo the necessary quarantine. This time, it’s quarterback Ryan...
NFLNFL

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced Thursday. As a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic. Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, general manager Jon Robinson said Tannehill is feeling OK. That means he could be back and available for the club's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network). Tannehill did not play in the Titans' first two preseason games against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Matt Barkley Named Starter for Titans Final Preseason Game

The Tennessee Titans announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as of Thursday. According to the NFL Network, "as a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic." Although Tannehill could...
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLthedelite.com

The Best Quarterback/Wide Receiver Pairs In The NFL (2021)

There is no closer bond, than the bond between brothers. A bond that blooms in the face of adversity. The bond between a quarterback and their wide receiver. All jokes aside, a quarterback does have a favored wide receiver, who they put a great deal of faith in as a player and target during plays. So, it’s time to look at each quarterback in the NFL and their favored wide receiver to see which team makes the best pair.
NFLYardbarker

Patriots finalizing trade with Ravens to acquire rookie CB Shaun Wade

It’s been quite a precipitous fall for ex-Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, who went from a hopeful first-round prospect before last season to a Day 3 draft pick. Now, he’s being traded before his rookie season in the NFL. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots are...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans fans must temper their expectations for Dillon Radunz

Should the Tennessee Titans temper their expectations for Dillon Radunz?. The offensive line for the Tennessee Titans looks strong on paper, but until Monday no one had seen all five starters together at the same time. As a matter of fact, over the last two weeks of games and practices, Tennessee has been playing with as few as one or two starters. Most of the offensive linemen that fans have seen in these preseason games are longshots to make the roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy