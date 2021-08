Officially, the mission of Honor Flight is to transport United States’ Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served the country. Unofficially, Honor Flight San Diego Director Holly Shaffner said the trips provide the non-profit organization with a chance to “give Veterans the royal treatment”. While participants frequently say it was the best experience of their life, she said, volunteers get to converse with “living history” for three days.