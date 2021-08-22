Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Redwire Developing Key Technologies to Build Sustainable Lunar Infrastructure

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NASA PR) — The farther humans go into deep space, the more important it will be to generate products with local materials. Reducing Earth delivery requirements reduces overall mission cost and launch weight.  It also allows for the construction of infrastructure using space-based resources, a practice called in-situ resource utilization (ISRU). NASA is making long term investments to advance ISRU technology across multiple areas, including regolith-based in-space manufacturing and construction.

parabolicarc.com

#Space Manufacturing#Space Technology#Space Exploration#Other Space#Lunar Water#Isru#Northrop Grumman#Iss#Amf#The Artemis Program
NASA
Manufacturing
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defense

Astra’s Apollo Fusion Thruster Ignites on First Attempt in Orbit with Spaceflight

Ignition demonstrates technology-proven and cost-effective electric propulsion (EP) system. ALAMEDA, Calif., August 24, 2021 (Astra Space/Spaceflight Inc. PR) — Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), today announced the successful orbital ignition of its Apollo Fusion thruster on board the Spaceflight Sherpa-LTE1 orbital transfer vehicle (OTV). The Sherpa OTV launched June 30 from SpaceX’s Transporter-2 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After successfully deploying all rideshare payloads, Spaceflight commissioned the Apollo Fusion thruster, representing Astra’s first attempt at firing the thruster in orbit, marking a significant technical milestone.
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Van Horn, TX

NASA Technologies Slated for Testing on Blue Origin’s New Shepard

VAN HORN, Texas — While there won’t be humans on Blue Origin’s 17th New Shepard mission, the fully reusable launch vehicle will carry technologies from NASA, industry, and academia aboard. The agency’s Flight Opportunities program supports six payload flight tests, which are slated for lift off no earlier than Aug. 26 from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas.
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Russian startup tests technology that filters SpaceX Starlink passes from astronomical observations

A Russian startup is testing a technology that filters out disruptive passes of SpaceX's Starlink satellites from astronomical observations. Developed by St. Petersbourg, Russia-based Stealth Transit, the technology detects bright approaching satellites and closes the telescope's shutter to prevent the spacecraft from ruining the image. In a statement emailed to...
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Psyche mission moves closer to launch

As part of NASA's Discovery Program, the mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid is well on its way to an August 2022 launch. With NASA's Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022.
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX CRS-23 to Launch Multiple ISS National Lab-Sponsored Investigations Into Low Earth Orbit

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (FL), August 24, 2021 (CASIS PR) – In the early morning of Saturday, August 28, SpaceX intends to launch its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center no earlier than 3:37 a.m. EDT, will send more than 4,800 pounds of critical supplies and research to the orbiting laboratory. Among the cargo flying on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft are more than a dozen payloads sponsored by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory, including physical and life sciences investigations, technology demonstrations, and student-led experiments.
Aerospace & Defense
SlashGear

NASA chooses Rocket Lab for ESCAPADE Mars mission

NASA has given the green light to a new Martian mission led by the University of California Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory called ESCAPADE. The mission has a goal of studying the magnetosphere of Mars. NASA has also confirmed that Rocket Lab spacecraft will be used for the mission. Rocket Lab will provide a pair of Photon spacecraft.
Aerospace & Defense

Updated intelligence report calls for improved monitoring of cislunar space

COLORADO SPRINGS — An upcoming report from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) discusses international activities beyond Earth’s orbit and helps to explain the U.S. Space Force’s ongoing efforts to improve observation capabilities for cislunar space. DIA’s updated report, “Challenges to Security in Space,” highlights a wave of space activities planned...
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

China reveals plans to colonise space with a Mars base, cargo fleets, alien cities, and a ‘sky ladder’

China’s plans for the future of space exploration include a Mars base, planetary development, and a ‘sky ladder’ to transport cargo. The first of a three-step plan involves androids launched to take samples of Mars and look for the location of a Mars base site, said Wang Xiaojun, head of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) at the Global Space Exploration Conference, as reported by Global Times.
Aerospace & Defense

ispace to Collaborate on Lunar Resources Extraction Rover with Haptic Robotic Arm and Mixed Reality (XR) Functions

Memorandum of Understanding signed with Canadian company Stardust and Australia’s University of Technology Sydney and EXPLOR Space Technologies. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (ispace PR) – Today, ispace, inc. (ispace), ispace Europe SA (ispace Europe), Stardust Technologies Inc. (Stardust), University of Technology Sydney (UTS), and EXPLOR Space Technologies (EXPLOR) collectively signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a mining rover with a multipurpose robotics arm utilizing virtual reality, haptic feedback in the framework of in situ resource utilization (ISRU) activities on the Moon.
Economy

Gurugram developers to push for technology

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian real estate business - both commercial and residential - has been aggressively adopting technology to create better customer experiences for quite some time. With the COVID-19, the digital revolution has only accelerated. We've seen a few flashes of this digital change during the last 12 months. Recently, PropTiger.com, India's premier digital real estate consultancy firm, launched PT Direct, a one-stop virtual platform that will help buyers in talking to Property Experts and scheduling meetings, negotiating with developers, paying the booking amount safely through the PT Direct Platform, and unlocking special offers and discountsBefore the viral outbreak disrupted the global business ecosystem, the proptech market had progressed beyond enabling online property search to provide end-to-end solutions to consumers. Apart from linking customers with the greatest property deals, new-age real estate platforms are now offering a variety of services such as apartment management, digital payment integration, and so on. "Average time spent by visitors on the platform is close to 17 minutes, which is very high for digital platforms. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by creating a branded one-stop solution for buyers, and we will continue to bring in more innovations in buying and selling of properties," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, PropTiger.com, Housing.comMakaan.com.
Pasadena, CA

NASA’s Perseverance Plans Next Sample Attempt

PASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — In its search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover is once again preparing to collect the first of many rock core samples that could eventually be brought to Earth for further study. This week, a tool on the rover’s 7-foot-long...
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s Mars helicopter spots the land rover from above

(WOWK/NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently completed its 11th flight at the Red Planet, snapping multiple photographs during its trip. Along with capturing the boulders, sand dunes, and rocky outcrops prevalent in the “South Séítah” region of Jezero Crater, a few of the images capture NASA’s Perseverance rover amid its first science campaign.

