Another new boy has joined the Love Island villa.During Tuesday (10 August) night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, the islanders took part in the Sex Gods challenge, which was won by Tyler.When the islanders returned, however, they were met by new bombshell Brett Staniland, a PHD student and model from Derbyshire.The 27-year-old was spotted by Priya and Chloe from the balcony, who he then invited to come and have a chat. The episode then ended on a cliffhanger.Brett studies exercise and health and has spent his last two years living in Madrid doing research into cardiovascular disease.He says he’s...