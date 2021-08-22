Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Race Relations and Empathy, through a White Autistic Lens

By Sam Farmer
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you form opinions about other people, what do you take into consideration? Until recently, I felt that I was doing the right thing by disregarding external appearances and prioritizing the inner self: personality, character, words and actions, how one treats oneself and others, etc. I took pride in connecting with people in this fashion because I was able to focus on what I believe matters most about an individual. Today, I think differently. Race has become an external attribute I can no longer afford to look past. The murder of George Floyd, increased violence towards Asian Americans, the capitol insurrection, and the passing of restrictive voting laws which will disproportionately affect minority communities’ access to the ballot are but a few of the many events which have moved me towards this change of heart.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Matters#Bullying#Asian Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

3 Mind Games Insecure Men Will Play In Relationships

When something goes wrong in a relationship, the first person we may want to blame is ourselves. After all, we want to give our partner the benefit of the doubt in the beginning of a relationship, and hope for the best. But what if you aren’t the one to blame?
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
SocietyGreenwichTime

Opinion: Taking on the stereotype of the African-American father

In its simplest form, stereotypes can be defined as a fixed, overly simplified image or idea of a particular person, place or thing. Though these images and ideas can be both negative and positive, it is often the negative stereotypes that infiltrate and stigmatize our innate ability to investigate and explore the images and ideas that formulate our perceptions of the realities of human life.
SocietyPosted by
@wearemitu

Why Latinas and Black Women Struggle With Imposter Syndrome So Much

Illustration by Rachel Yumi; yumiincolor/Instagram. We’ve all been there before. We’re in a room full of smart, successful, qualified people, and we begin to feel self-conscious. A small internal voice tells you: You don’t belong here. You’re inexperienced. And as soon as you open your mouth, they’ll all be able to tell. For women of color, this voice can become all-consuming. After all, most of us have gone our whole lives being told–explicitly or otherwise–that we’re not bound for success. This phenomenon is called imposter syndrome.
Healthstudybreaks.com

The Theory of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome Explains the Psychological Consequences of Oppression

Dr. Joy DeGruy notes that many aspects of Black culture in America have developed from generational trauma due to slavery. It is inevitable that any system such as slavery will leave a mark on a race of people. Yet, how long would that mark be expected to last? Dr. Joy DeGruy is a well-known researcher and educator in the field of social work and higher education, and much of her work focuses on the lasting effects of slavery and how they show up in the Black community today. She is well known for her theory of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome and her accompanying book on the topic.
Photographypetapixel.com

Racial Justice Through the Lens of Science, Poetry, and Photography

Racial bias is well documented in photography—consider, for example, photographers’ inability to capture and expose darker skin tones with film. Within the emulsion of film, the chemicals that recapitulate light, is inherent social bias. There’s a distinct prejudice within the algorithms of our digital imaging technologies. Mainstream media are bereft...
SocietyHampshire Review

Is there racism?

In a broad sense, sure there is racism. But I believe it is not as widespread as the left would have everyone believe. I’ve traveled all over this country and even a few others as well, and as an overall view, it’s not as blatant as the media portrays it.
Societyaclufl.org

Kimberlé Crenshaw on Teaching the Truth About Race in America

The assault on the practice and ideology known as Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a wildly successful propaganda campaign. As of this week, 27 state legislatures and 165 national and local organizations have made efforts to restrict education on racism. But what exactly is CRT, and is it really commonplace in K-12 curriculum, as the right makes it out to be? And why does reckoning with the history of racial oppression elicit such profound censorship from those that typically tout support for free speech?
Societyaninjusticemag.com

Respectability Politics: Internalizing Racism and Queerphobia

3 self-hating myths I had to unlearn as a queer Black woman. The myth of respectability politics is that there is a “right” way to be Black and queer in society, and particularly within American culture. “Proper” representations of Blackness will afford you safety and respect, and deviations from that can be blamed for the discrimination that Black people face. Similar rhetoric is used when people talk about queerness and gender non-conformity.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Wants and Needs Seen Through the Lens of Well-Being

The coronavirus pandemic presents opportunities to examine responses to stress, to improve them, and to review priorities. In pursuing priorities, separating wants from needs facilitates making conscious choices. Carol Ryff's 6-factor model of subjective well-being offers a way to identify strengths and pursuance of personal goals. Pre-vaccination, being mindful of...
SocietyMedscape News

Shedding the Super-Doctor Myth Requires an Honest Look at Systemic Racism

An overwhelmingly loud and high-pitched screech rattles against your hip. You startle and groan into the pillow as your thoughts settle into conscious awareness. It is 3 a.m. You are a 2nd-year resident trudging through the night shift, alerted to the presence of a new patient awaiting an emergency assessment. You are the only in-house physician. Walking steadfastly toward the emergency unit, you enter and greet the patient. Immediately, you observe a look of surprise followed immediately by a scowl.
Career Development & AdviceCMSWire

Communicating Change: Overcoming Resistance Through Empathy

Anyone who leads change management efforts know they tread a perilous path. As Woodrow Wilson said, “If you want to make enemies, try to change something.” While digital workplace professionals leading change across platforms, processes and organizational culture aren't looking to make enemies, good intentions alone aren't enough to challenge resistance to new ideas and initiatives.

Comments / 6

Community Policy