Large numbers of parents say their children fell behind in school and experienced behavioral problems during the pandemic, according to a new poll. The survey , conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, found that nearly 4 in 10 parents with school-age children say that at least one of their children fell behind academically in the last year. Parents whose children attended school all or mostly online last year were more likely to say they had a child fall behind academically than those whose children had all or mostly in-person instruction, 47% versus 26%.