Allyship…A Catalyst for the Dream

One night my godson seeming anxious came to me and asked if there was such a thing as a “TomGirl”? He coined a term that addresses so many issues of our time. Questions about gender stereotypes and the negative idea of the word feminine. A few years back, based on this incident, I wrote a picture book about a little boy who likes to knit and sew. It is based on a real incident with my godson. He is teased at first but forging ahead and supported by his family and some adults, he earns the respect of others including his classmates, simply by being himself. The book is currently available in 12 countries and eight languages, thus implying the ideas and messages in the book span many cultures.