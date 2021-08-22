Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: GROW CLOSER TO YOUR SPOUSE

By AJMINUR OARISH
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStores are empty. Restaurants are closed. Events are canceled. Even your church has canceled worship services. You might be working from home. Although you’re not sick or “officially quarantined,” you’re spending a lot of time in the house with your spouse. Will this time be filled with frustration and tension, or will you use the time to strengthen your marriage?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Thanksgiving#Philippians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Relationship AdviceReal Simple

8 Signs It's Time to Visit a Marriage and Family Therapist

If you're going through hard times in your relationship with your partner, it may be time to see a marriage and family therapist (also known as going to couples' therapy). It can, however, be intimidating to seek out professional help if you've never done so before. After all, the thought of revealing your deepest troubles to an outside party can seem terrifying. But the process of talking to a professional marriage and family therapist (sometimes abbreviated as MFT) is less scary than you might expect. The goal of a therapist is to help clients—usually a romantic couple, but occasionally a family with children—work through their issues healthily together in a safe and private environment.
Relationship Advicesixtyandme.com

How to Convince Your Spouse to Downsize

If you knew Gayle and Marc, you would think that it was entirely Marc’s idea for them to move into a cottage home. For years, Marc led a fairly frugal life. He carried the same briefcase to work. He had the same lunch with leftovers from the previous night. He changed the oil in all the family cars.
Healthpurewow.com

The 5 Self-Care Phrases Every Woman Over 40 Needs in Her Life

With age comes a lot of wisdom and experience, but just because you’ve turned 40 doesn’t mean you’re suddenly equipped to deal with every life situation effortlessly and you’re immune to those creeping thoughts of failure and insecurity. Sure, there’s no longer the angst that comes with being in your 20s and the pressure to establish yourself that comes with your 30s is behind you, but every now and again, any woman over 40 needs some affirmations for when life isn’t going as planned. Below, the five self-care phrases every woman over 40 needs in her life.
Relationship AdviceWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Grieving spouse searches for help

Dear Amy: You often refer people to seek counseling. I believe in counseling and as a teacher, I often suggested that path for families facing challenges. Now, I find myself in need of counseling. My husband of almost 50 years passed away last year and the grief is crushing. I...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How to Survive a Heartbreak with These 7 Steps

It’s a terrifying and overwhelming experience to have your heart broken. While it may appear like the world as you know it has come to an end, this does not rule out the possibility of a bright and loving future. While it takes time to recover from sorrow, you will regain your sense of self-identity. Meanwhile, there are several things you may do to assist in the healing of your shattered heart.
Relationship Adviceam630theword.com

Why to Expect Your Spouse to Disappoint You

A big problem with marriage today is that we expect perfection: we agonize and stress over planning the perfect wedding ceremony from the very beginning. Everything has to be perfect; one mistake in the eyes of many can ruin the entire day. I remember at our wedding we had planned to serve ice cream sundaes for dessert. Everyone was having such a wonderful time that at some point, they were completely forgotten! No one cared, and we laughed about it later because we were left with some huge tubs of ice cream to eat between two people!
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! We Eloped During COVID With My Mom’s Blessing. Now She’s Mad She “Wasn’t Invited.”

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Last spring, my wedding was canceled because COVID hit about a month before the celebration. We were devastated, but we did what we had to do. Later that summer, we decided to go ahead and sign the marriage certificate when we found out one of our friends was ordained. Since both our families would have to get on a plane, and our parents are at high risk, we decided to only invite a few friends in our “bubble” and have our immediate families FaceTime. At that time, both my parents were very supportive. My Dad even suggested we elope, since at that point in time we had no idea how long the lockdown would last. The wedding happened at our house. We said vows, the license was signed, and then we had some food. I didn’t even wear my wedding dress. Since then, my Mom has started making passive comments like “If I had been invited to your wedding …” and it’s been brought to my attention that she’s twisting the narrative to make herself look like the victim and telling people “I wasn’t even invited to my own daughter’s wedding.” I’ve talked to her about it, and explained that it was a tough situation and we didn’t invite our parents because we didn’t want them to get sick or die. She will say she totally understands, but then she’ll tell someone else in my extended family the same story. How can I get her to stop this? It’s hurtful and it is making me look bad.
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly "intact" family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

When Our Adult Children Leave Home

From the moment our children are born we invest everything we can in them knowing that the day will come when they will move on independently with their own lives. This transition can be a difficult one for families to make. So what is the best way to carry on relationships with adult children who have left home? What preparations should be made ahead of time towards this stage in order to keep the family connected?
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

100 Fun Questions to Ask Your Spouse

There’s a good reason why people call their spouse the “better half.”. More often than not, a couple will know their significant other better than anyone else. This comes from the fact that they spend time together and make efforts to understand each other. However, although you may know your spouse better than anyone else, you still might be unaware of so much more!
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How are people dealing with monetary stress during Covid-19?

Money worries and financial stress have become a part of human life. In these trying times, it is very natural to feel overwhelmed with uncertain news. Whenever you try to assess your circumstances, you will have to pay attention to your economic scenario. For easing your anxiety and stress, you will have to cultivate a positive frame of mind. Understanding financial anxiety and stress is significant for dealing with the problem.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Healthaugustachronicle.com

Kill 'em with kindness and maybe they won't get us all killed

It’s hard not to bristle a little at the latest advice regarding how to deal with anti-vaxxers. Everywhere you turn, we (the vaccinated) are told to never argue and berate but rather to speak calmly, avoid demeaning language and basically treat them like we’re a hostage negotiator. That’s my takeaway but it seems about right since the unvaxxed are holding the country hostage.
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Personality Type Has The Happiest Marriage

This personality type is more confident in dealing with the inevitable conflicts that marriage throws up. Extraverts have happier marriages, research finds. Extraverts tend to have fewer marital problems as newlyweds and are more satisfied with their marriages over time. The reason may be that extraverts are more confident in...
Relationship AdviceSan Francisco Weekly

How to tell if your Spouse is Cheating?

Your husband can easily meet tons of women on online dating apps and social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Tinder. And if you notice a sudden change in their behavior like not talking to you like they used to do before, being engaged with their phone for hours and hours, using phone late at night, it means something is fishy.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Does Your Spouse Dictate Your Identity?

A struggle no one talks about during divorce is shedding the persona of who you were in your marriage. Specifically, who your spouse said you were. And you believed them. Before I begin my tirade, let me preface by saying that I may be guilty of doing this to my soon-to-be ex-husband Joseph. I can only speak from my perspective but I acknowledge that I am not flawless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy