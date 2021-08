There are many attributes when it comes to love’s eternal beat. For starters, it pertains to the amount of work, that goes into it. Love is an energy, and it is also an action. The energy requires sustaining. Furthermore, it also mandates that we move into a different stratosphere. Every day, we are required to elevate ourselves into a different level. Every moment, we should we elevating our steps into a greater hemisphere, when it comes to love! It’s something we don’t often talk about. Nevertheless, it is one of those hidden activities, which is required in our performance in love’s domain.