NFL

Cardinals Taking Each Preseason Game 'Week-to-Week'

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that he has no set plan for who will take the field in next week's preseason finale.

"Just like we've been taking it week-to-week, we'll take it week-to-week," Kingsbury said in his postgame press conference Friday.

The Cardinals starting offense floundered in a loss to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in preseason Week 2, finishing with a loss of a net yard in nine plays.

Kingsbury said the team has a lot to work on this week during the final four days of training camp, but the performance will not affect who suits up in New Orleans.

"We weren't very sharp," Kingsbury said. "I thought we had a really good week of practice, but didn't the execute at a high level tonight but we'll take each game week-to-week."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suCid_0bZctiM800
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his preseason debut along with receiver A.J. Green and running back James Conner.

Wideout DeAndre Hopkins has yet to do so while he deals with a minor injury, but he was present and dressed during warmups. Kingsbury held him out as a precaution. Tight end Maxx Williams was out sick, not related to COVID-19, per Kingsbury.

Arizona also missed left guard Justin Pugh after he tested positive for the coronavirus this past week. Sean Harlow started in his place.

The team is getting defensive end J.J. Watt back from the PUP list Monday, as Watt told ESPN and Kingsbury confirmed. That does not necessarily mean he will play in next week's game, as Kingsbury previously said that with Watt's experience these games don't mean much.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds said Wednesday the team was not told who would play Friday. Kingsbury and his staff will continue to monitor practice and make those decisions later this week.

All Cardinals

