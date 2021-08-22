Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Could This Fan-Favorite Character Be the Next to Die on 'The Walking Dead?' (SPOILERS)

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1. Many fans of The Walking Dead were elated by the return of fan-favorite character Maggie Rhee (formerly Greene), played by actress Lauren Cohen. Lauren had previously left the show around Season 9 but made a triumphant return during the end of Season 10. A recent trailer seemingly hinted at Maggie falling off a cliff, but does Maggie die in Season 11?

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Norman Reedus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Dead Air#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Adds Two New Cast Members for Final Season

Ian Anthony Dale and Laurie Fortier have joined the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. According to Deadline, who broke the news, Dale (Hawaii Five-0, All Rise) will play Tomi, "a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes" whose existence "continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine or avoid." Fortier (Hemlock Grove, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) plays Agatha, whose role is under wraps. Tomi and Agatha don't have exact counterparts in creator Robert Kirkman's comic book, but one of these two characters is the show's spin on a twist from the pages of The Walking Dead.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Daryl & Carol Won't Look Anything Like The Walking Dead According to Norman Reedus

As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Does Maggie Greene Survive The Final Season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 comes along on August 22 on AMC. Fans can’t wait for it, but with mixed feelings. After all, it will bring an end to one of the most enthralling shows in the last decade. Along the way, many beloved characters came to a grisly end, and each time, fans felt shattered and unhappy. Now that a new teaser for the final season has dropped, it might hint at the fate of Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan).
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Yet Another Spinoff Of ‘The Walking Dead’ In The Works

The Walking Dead keeps shambling on. TWD showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple this week confirmed what fans have expected for some time–an as-yet-untitled spinoff series spotlighting Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier will indeed happen, as reported by comicbook.com. Kang and Gimple co-created the sequel series...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Walking Dead: Abraham Ford died that day also, Rosita’s grief

The Walking Dead is a series set in an apocalypse filled with the undead whose goal is to feed on those still alive. That means there have been MANY deaths over the course of the 10 seasons. Going into the eleventh and final season, we will see more deaths yet. One death fans, understandably, can’t get over is Glenn Rhee’s. He was bludgeoned to death by Negan and his weapon of choice, a barbed wire-wrapped bat named Lucille. While this was a horrific death, someone else died that day in the same tragic way.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

Stars Who Left ‘The Walking Dead’: Where Are They Now?

Quite the journey. Over the duration of The Walking Dead, many stars have come and gone. While some have had shocking deaths — we’re still not over Glenn or Carl’s demises — other actors chose to leave the series. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed hero police officer Rick Grimes on the...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Maggie forgave Negan in new The Walking Dead stills

The wait is over. This weekend he will return The Walking Dead with its 11th and final season. It should be clarified that users of AMC+ will be the first to have access to the chapters, which can be viewed by AMC just on Sunday August 22. The first images began to circulate on the networks and it seems that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) forgave Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'Walking Dead' Actor

Lucifer Season 6 is set to be the show's farewell, but that doesn't mean they're not adding any new actors into the mix. In Season 6, Episode 1, actor Chris Coy will appear. Coy is best known for playing Martin on four episodes of The Walking Dead and bellboy Barry Horowitz in five True Blood episodes. He also played Calvin Bunker on Banshee and L.P. Everett on Treme. In Lucifer Season 6, he'll play a character with very bad intentions.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Casts Lestat With Sam Reid

Aussie actor Sam Reid has been tapped to follow in Tom Cruise’s footsteps, playing the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC‘s series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. Reid’s previous TV roles include the Aussie dramas The Hunting and Lambs of God, plus the ITV detective series Prime Suspect 1973. Our sister site Variety first reported on his Vampire casting. AMC ordered Rice’s tale to series in June, and is aiming to premiere the eight-episode first season on both its cable network and streaming platform AMC+ in 2022. The company in fact acquired 18 of Rice’s most iconic works in a...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: which character returns to the series

Every time there is less until the premiere of the final season of The Walking Dead. With its 11 years of transmission, the zombie series of AMC continues to accumulate fans around the world. Those viewers, who have waited for a new episode for so long, can’t wait and want news about what’s to come next. And the producers of the series did not disappoint them: in recent days, it was confirmed that a character will return To tell this ending.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Walking Dead’ Premiere: Negan Really Stepped in It This Time

(This article contains spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of “The Walking Dead,” which you can watch now on AMC+. The episode will air on cable on Aug. 22) We knew coming into the final season of “The Walking Dead” that we were gonna need to keep an eye on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While nobody is on super great terms with Negan, the folks who watched him sit in that basement for six years and then play a key role in defeating the Whisperers have at least gotten to watch him have a sort of redemption arc. But Maggie wasn’t around for most of that, so she still feels that same anger over that time he brutally murdered Glen and Abraham right in front of her.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Do You Want to See Rick Return in ‘The Walking Dead’s Final Season? (POLL)

If The Walking Dead fans are going to see Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in the show’s current eleventh and final season, it seems like it’ll be in a surprise appearance. Whether or not Lincoln will return “is one question that I cannot get into,” showrunner Angela Kang told Deadline. And while not answering may seem like an answer, “it really, truly doesn’t mean one thing or another,” she insisted. “There’s other things happening in the franchise. There is universe implication.”
TV Seriestvinsider.com

5 Things to Watch for in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11A, According to the Comics

[WARNING: The following contains potential spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 and discussion of The Walking Dead comics.]. We’re fast nearing the end of The Walking Dead’s source material — and with it, we’re also nearing the end of The Walking Dead. With 24 episodes left to air, the zombie show will break its final season into three chunks, premiering the first starting on August 22.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Did Negan really leave Maggie to die?

To say that The Walking Dead’s Season 11 premiere ended on a cliffhanger is a bit of an understatement. Episode 1 closed with Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) falling from a train carriage with walkers below waiting to greet her. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who had already come out and said Maggie was trying to kill them during this mission, apparently left her to die rather than help.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11: Who Lives and Who Dies

This Walking Dead article contains major spoilers. Many of us thought this day would never come, but as all of The Walking Dead‘s characters know very well, everything that has a beginning has an end. Season 11 of AMC’s flagship zombie drama will be the show’s final run of episodes, but fortunately it’s an expanded season. Fans will get 24 more episodes, broken up into three parts, before the show — and a few of its characters — meets its end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy