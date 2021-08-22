Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bluff, CA

Butte County man killed in Red Bluff traffic collision

By Jensen Williams
krcrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED BLUFF, Calif. — A Butte County man was killed in a car collision early Sunday morning in Red Bluff. According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving in a Nissan Frontier southbound on State Route 99 east just north of Pugh Avenue, when he made an unsafe turn and collided with a road sign before crashing into a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and sustained fatal injuries. The California Highway Patrol says it's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the collision and is still investigating the cause.

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Red Bluff, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Red Bluff, CA
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Butte County, CA
Accidents
Red Bluff, CA
Accidents
Butte County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Traffic Collision#Bluff#Pugh#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy