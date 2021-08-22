Butte County man killed in Red Bluff traffic collision

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Butte County man was killed in a car collision early Sunday morning in Red Bluff. According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving in a Nissan Frontier southbound on State Route 99 east just north of Pugh Avenue, when he made an unsafe turn and collided with a road sign before crashing into a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and sustained fatal injuries. The California Highway Patrol says it's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the collision and is still investigating the cause.