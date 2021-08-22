Cancel
Alabama State

5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss trolls Alabama when announcing commitment to Oklahoma

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2023 announced Sunday that he is committed to Oklahoma. He appeared to troll Alabama in the process. American Heritage standout Brandon Inniss announced his college decision Sunday live on the CBS Sports HQ streaming channel. Inniss narrowed his 36 scholarship offers to a final 5 that included Alabama, Florida, Miami and Ohio State. Inniss went with the popular “hats on a table” for his commitment decision. When it came time to make the big announcement, Inniss picked up the Alabama hat and put it down before putting on the Oklahoma hat.

