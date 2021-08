Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified the first batch of mosquitoes in 2021 to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The batch was collected in the town of Salem on August 3, 2021. DHHS is working with the town of Salem to notify Salem residents and those in the surrounding towns of the positive WNV test. This recent finding will elevate Salem’s risk for arboviral illness from baseline (no detected viral activity) to low.