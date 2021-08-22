Cancel
Atlanta, GA

PUPS AND PINTS NIGHT AT RED’S BEER GARDEN

adventuresinatlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating International Dog Day With Cold Brews, Bites, Dog Treats, a Leash Making Station, and More. Benefiting the Atlanta Rescue Dog Cafe on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Is there paw-siblly a better combination than dogs, hot dogs and beer? Red Beer Garden doesn’t think so. Located in Benteen Park between Grant Park and East Atlanta, the local, dog-friendly haunt is celebrating International Dog Day on Thursday, August 26th with a Pups and Pints Night. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., pups can gobble up treats in the expansive beer garden while their owners sip on pints of cold brews and indulge in some of Red’s favorite offerings including the BLT Dog, Slaw Dogs Go To Heaven, the Benteen Club, Beyond Meat Nachos and much more. There will also be a leash making station so all pups can leave looking even more fetching. 10% of all sales between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. will be donated to the Atlanta Rescue Dog Cafe, a non-profit organization with the mission to contribute to the well-being of pets and people everywhere by improving human-animal interaction, reducing the prevalence of animal cruelty, and relieving the strain on local animal shelters. An ulti-mutt night for dog and beer lovers alike, visit redsbeergarden.com for more information.

adventuresinatlanta.com

