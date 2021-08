With the exception of those affiliated to Southampton, Romain Perraud may not be a household name, but the journey he has just embarked on is a familiar one. Southampton's summer transfer window has been dominated by the departures of Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard, as well as speculation over James Ward-Prowse's future, so much so the acquisition of 23-year-old defender Perraud from French club Stade Brest has gone somewhat under the radar.