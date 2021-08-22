Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Unpopular Opinion About People Who Climb Hudson Valley Mountains

By Nick
Posted by 
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are two mountains that everyone seems to brag about conquering here in the Hudson Valley. I'm referring to Mount Beacon and Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring. Almost every single day during the warmer months you'll see social media get blasted with pictures on top of these mountains. I still consider them to be the lamest location to snag a selfie in the entire region. However, people still love to boast about scaling these mountains. I've seen a ton of photos posted recently of people on top of the mountains stating that they've 'climbed' them.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Mountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
LifestylePosted by
New York Only

Devil’s Hole Trail In New York Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State

Seen from either the United States or Canada, the Niagara River area is well-known. But the nearby Devil’s Hole Trail is another location that offers magnificent views of the waterway. Located in the state park of the same name, the trail is one and a half miles with a moderate level of challenge. The high vantage point allows a breathtaking vista of the surrounding waters and foliage. While it changes with the season, it will always knock your socks off!
LifestyleThe Independent

River deep, mountain high: what it’s like to adventure around Europe’s ‘Grand Canyon’ region

More than 2,600m above sea level in the Swiss Glarus Alps, in a mountain lodge built in World War II as a military bunker, my muscles are fatigued and my nerves frayed. After three days of biking, hiking, swimming and climbing, the treacherous ascent up to the Segnespass ridge proved to be the final straw, with subsequent tears and profanities bellowed across the majestic range.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

4 Simple Ideas for Entertaining Leos in the Hudson Valley

Chances are we all know someone who is a Leo. Leo is the zodiac sign for people born between July 23rd and August 22nd. Leo is represented by the Lion. If you know a Leo you may be familiar with some of their traits. If not Astrology Zodiac Signs can spell it all out for you. I know a few Leos and we get along fairly well. That might be because Sagittarius like Leo is a Fire Sign. We are full of energy and can be very giving with our time and space.
Dutchess County, NYhvmag.com

18 Hudson Valley Trails That Are Perfect for Summer Hikes

Overlook Mountain, Woodstock | Wikimedia Commons, Photo by Niranjan Arminius. The Valley’s natural landscape is perfect for summer hikes featuring waterfalls, caves, mountaintop ruins, and swimming holes. Autumn may draw the most hikers to the Hudson Valley with its spectacular fall foliage, but summer is an amazing time to go...
TravelPosted by
99.9 The Point

Glenwood’s New Mountain Coaster Will Leave You Hanging, Literally

If you're like me and absolutely LOVE roller coasters and thrill rides, you are counting the days until you can ride this new roller coaster at Glenwood Springs next year. However, if you don't do well with thrill rides, especially ones on top of a mountain that will pretty much have you straddling the edge of it, this will be fun for you to watch from a safe distance.
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

Sit Slack-Jawed Under the Northern Lights at Kobuk Valley National Park

62 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late.
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

18 Epic Train Rides That Show Off Some Of America’s Prettiest Landscapes

Ferris Bueller said it best: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” This unexpected nugget of wisdom from a high schooler really captures what our Bucket List articles try to do; that is, show you some of the most incredible places across the country that are just waiting to be explored and enjoyed. And in terms of stopping and looking around, well, there’s perhaps no better way to do that than aboard a train. There’s something inherently charming and magical about a train ride; sitting back while the world passes by, feeling the solid wood booths beneath you, with the chug of the locomotive and passenger chatter humming in the background. The following 18 train rides show off some of America’s most sweeping and scenic landscapes, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences you’ll never forget.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Do You Make Sun Tea, Hudson Valley?

I tend to drink a lot of iced tea, especially during the summer, and I recently mentioned making sun tea to someone and got a puzzled look as a response. "What is sun tea" was the follow up to my statement. I too was a bit confused, how could someone...
TravelThe Day

A mountain hike: No view, no problem

Nearly a century ago, George Mallory may have given the most famous reason for climbing Everest — “Because it’s there” — but let’s face it, most people today scale a mountain simply for the view and photo-op. Having gazed euphorically from all 67 of New England’s summits that rise above...
Goshen, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fulfill Your Need For Speed at These Hudson Valley Tracks

A few weeks ago I was on vacation in Lake George and my daughter asked about doing go karts. We added it to our list but time got away from us and we never ended up heading out for a high speed spin. She's mentioned it a few times since we've been home, so why not share the info about where you can do some racing here in the Hudson Valley - right?
Dutchess County, NYhvmag.com

Tie the Knot at the Hudson Valley’s Gorgeous Wineries

Raise a glass and celebrate your wedding day at some of the Hudson Valley’s most scenic vineyards and wineries. When it comes to saying “I do” in the Hudson Valley, few venues can quite compare to the region’s wineries. With rolling landscapes and expansive vineyards that are practically made for...
Hillsdale, NYTimes Union

Back to school: Hudson Valley workshops this fall

Guitar lessons, bread baking, origami. About six in 10 Americans took up a new hobby during the pandemic. With so much leisure time normally devoted to social activities, dining out or vacations, many of us suddenly found no excuse to not try knitting, or learn how to build a stone wall, as we always said we would like to, “if we just had the time.”
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

5 Bittersweet Signs that Summer is Ending In the Hudson Valley

Believe it or not, Labor Day is just a couple of weeks away. And after that, school starts. The hazy, lazy days of summer are coming to an end. And even though Hudson Valley autumns are magnificent, there is something sad about the end of summer. A back to the grind sort of feeling. Here’s a list of things that we love, but are definite signs of the end of our Hudson Valley summer.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

8 Fun Essentials for the next Hudson Valley Storm

Everyone is a buzz about the possibility that we may see a direct hit by a tropical storm or even a hurricane this weekend. By the time some of you read this Henri may have already soaked the Hudson Valley or missed us all together. I am going on record with soaked. Why you ask? Because my home owners insurance sent me a text.

Comments / 0

Community Policy