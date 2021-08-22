Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How do the Taliban want to rule?

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after overthrowing the previous government, the Taliban are only hinting at the system with which they want to rule Afghanistan. “Soon” details will be announced, the activist movement said over the weekend; other reports referred to “weeks”. Taliban leaders have been talking for days with selected personalities, first...

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amrullah Saleh
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Ahmad Massoud
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdul Ghani Baradar#Islamists#Al Qaeda#Treasury#Islamic#Anti Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
WorldPosted by
The Conversation UK

Afghanistan: who’s who in the Taliban’s ‘inclusive’ new administration

As western powers frantically scramble to evacuate their citizens and the Afghan nationals who worked for them, the nature of the Taliban leadership’s intentions for how it intends to govern remains obscure. But if various messages fed in recent days to the international media are to be believed, the Islamic fundamentalist regime intends to completely revamp the structure of government when it formally embarks upon its administration from September 1.
Politicsabc17news.com

The Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan has sparked fears of an al Qaeda and ISIS revival

In the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the Taliban resisted demands from Washington to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The result was an invasion by US and allied forces, which swept the Taliban from power. Fast forward 20 years and the question facing Western intelligence is whether Taliban 2.0 are any more or less sympathetic to al Qaeda and other jihadists taking shelter in Afghanistan.
PoliticsMidland Reporter-Telegram

The Taliban must deal with these leaders to avoid civil war

The Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan was swift and decisive. Forming an inclusive government to avoid another civil war is proving to be much harder. The militant group has been holding meetings in Kabul with Hamid Karzai, the first president after the U.S. invasion, and Abdullah Abdullah, No. 2 in the ousted administration, after leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country earlier this month. The Taliban's membership is drawn largely from the majority ethnic Pashtun population, which is most dominant in the southern part of the country.
ReligionBirmingham Star

Taliban say religious scholars will lead govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI): The Taliban have said that religious scholars will lead the upcoming government in Afghanistan as the country's government collapsed over a week ago when the terror group seized Kabul, a media report said. At a gathering in Kabul, the Taliban said that their 20 years...
WorldVoice of America

Afghan Resistance Delegation Meets With Taliban in Charikar

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Panjshir, the last bastion of resistance against the Taliban in Afghanistan, held talks Thursday with a Taliban delegation in Charikar, the capital of neighboring Parwan province, to try to find a peaceful solution to their conflict. Fahim Dashty, who is working closely in Panjshir with...
AfghanistanPosted by
AFP

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban

Atop a craggy mountain that has withstood foreign invaders for decades, anti-Taliban fighters fire a mounted heavy machine gun into a deep valley. Its fighters, many of them in military camouflage fatigues, patrol the area in US-made Humvees and technicals -- pickup trucks with machine guns mounted on the back.
MilitaryWashington Times

Biden faces heat as Taliban threaten U.S. troops, armed Afghan resistance grows

The Taliban on Monday threatened violence against any American troops who remain in Kabul past Aug. 31, while President Biden faced questions about whether the U.S. could or should be aiding thousands of Afghan resistance fighters now preparing for their own potentially bloody showdown with Taliban insurgents. The two developments...
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

ISIS, Al-Qaeda rise likely under Taliban regime: Experts

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Day after the Kabul terror attack, some Defence experts feel that the terror groups Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda will re-establish themselves once again under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. While speaking to ANI, PK Sehgal on Friday said that there is absolutely no...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban near Panjshir after retaking three northern Afghan districts

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Taliban were in position near the Panjshir valley and had retaken three districts in northern Afghanistan that fell to local militia groups last week, a spokesman said on Monday, though there were no confirmed reports of further fighting. The districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul...
WorldPosted by
Vice

One of the World's Most Wanted Terrorists is Strolling Freely Through Kabul

One of the United States’ most wanted terrorists and a senior member of a group with strong ties to al-Qaida appeared in the Afghan capital of Kabul late last week. Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani, who currently has a $5 million bounty on his head for his links to al-Qaida terrorist operations, was seen leading a crowd of worshippers through prayers at Pul-i Khishti mosque in Kabul's old city on Friday.
Public Safetyfox40jackson.com

Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani, Taliban deputy leader and wanted terrorist?

Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Taliban’s deputy leader and head of the semi-independent Haqqani network, a designated terror group with a reputation for discipline and violence in Afghanistan. Haqqani is also the head of the Taliban’s military strategy and was placed in charge of security in Kabul after the militants seized...
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
WorldWashington Post

World leaders and Taliban condemn attack near Kabul airport

Condolences and condemnation poured in from world leaders following the twin blasts outside Kabul’s airport Thursday that left dozens dead or wounded. The Taliban, Afghanistan’s de facto ruler, said it launched an investigation of the attack. U.S. Central Command said an Islamic State terrorist attack had killed at least 13...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Taliban, Haqqani Network two 'separate entities'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Despite close links between the Taliban and the proscribed outfit Haqqani Network, the US State Department on Friday (local time) said that they are two separate entities. During a press briefing, when US State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked about sharing information regarding the...
Worldlawfareblog.com

History and the Recognition of the Taliban

In recent weeks, Afghanistan’s political landscape has undergone some seismic changes. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan that had governed the country for the past two decades is now gone, its security forces having largely surrendered and its last president, Ashraf Ghani, having conceded defeat as he fled the country. The Taliban forces that surged in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal are now in control of most of the country and have declared their intent to re-establish the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan founded by an earlier generation of Taliban. Leaders of the Taliban’s various factions are now stationed in Kabul, where they are discussing what exactly this new government might look like both among themselves and with a handful of other prominent Afghans, including officials from the former government. By contrast, the United States and its allies have had to shutter their once sprawling embassies and are now engaged in an urgent effort to evacuate through Kabul’s international airport, which the Taliban has agreed to leave in U.S. military control through the scheduled withdrawal date of Aug. 31, but no longer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy