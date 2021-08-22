Kat Dennings Would Do a WandaVision Spinoff with Randall Park 'In a Heartbeat'
After returning as Darcy Lewis in the hit Marvel series WandaVision, Kat Dennings would reprise the role in a spinoff alongside Randall Park's Jimmy Woo "in a heartbeat." Now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, Dennings first played the tech-savvy sidekick to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in 2011's Thor. She appeared in the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, but sat out the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok.www.imdb.com
