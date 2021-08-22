Kat Dennings Would Do a WandaVision Spinoff with Randall Park 'In a Heartbeat'

Scooby Doo and the Gang have come a long way since their creation over 50 years ago. There have been countless reiterations and reimaginings of the OG Scooby Doo, Where Are You! and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. This time, though, the clever and quick witted Velma is getting the spotlight in a new spin-off series, and it’s about time! Everyone knows the turtle neck wearing, nerdy character is the one who really solves the mysteries, and Mindy Kaling is using her voice to make Velma the star of the show.