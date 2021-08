The Amazon cameras are rolling, and the wonder is just how this show is going to go on – or more accurately, how spectacularly it could all fall apart.Hello and welcome to Arsenal Football Club, a series of perpetual crises framed by self-created issues. Strap in for episodes showcasing a fight against the mistakes of the past and present while offering new ones for the future – with a lack of actual battle on the pitch.If this seems harsh, if this seems too soon, and if this seems like an extreme version of the reality, let’s recap.Brentford, away from top-flight...