Tennessee flooding: Grandmother says twin babies swept away by floodwaters

WAVERLY, Tenn. — Twin infants were swept away by floodwaters Saturday in Middle Tennessee and died, their family said.

Their grandmother Angie Willeby said the father of the twins was holding them and their two siblings when the force of the water ripped the infants from his arms, WZTV reported.

The family was trying to escape the flooding when the 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rileigh, were swept away, WKRN reported. Their bodies were found close together after an extensive search, WTVF reported. The family’s other children, aged 5 and 19 months, were not injured. The mother was also swept away in the water but made it to safety, WTVF reported.

A crowd-sourced funding account was set up to help the family pay for funeral arrangements.

At least 15 people are dead and dozens are missing after severe flooding in Middle Tennessee, authorities said Sunday.

Tennessee flooding A car leans against a utility pole Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)

