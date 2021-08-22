Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

By TERESA M. WALKER
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3t3T_0bZchP6h00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.

Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return Monday as positive.

“This isn't the first time that we've gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we'll follow them exactly how they're laid out,” said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night. They traveled to Florida on Tuesday and practiced jointly with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vrabel originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom. Vrabel wouldn’t say if others also were in quarantine. He said the Titans would have updates on Monday.

“As of now, I don’t think that anybody that has been tested this morning has tested positive,” Vrabel said.

Under NFL protocols, Vrabel must have two negative test results within 48 hours to go back to work inside the Titans' headquarters or remain in quarantine for 10 days. That could keep him away until Sept. 1. The Titans open the season on Sept. 12, hosting Arizona.

Vrabel said he would figure out who would run the team while he's limited to attending meetings remotely, though he is comfortable with special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman filling the role. Inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett and senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz both are former head coaches.

“So there’s a lot of guys that we could lean on in that capacity,” Vrabel said.

The Titans had the first COVID-19 outbreak during the NFL season last year. The NFL postponed two Tennessee games and later fined the team $350,000.

Vrabel made clear he didn't want to take away from what he saw in the Titans' win over Tampa Bay even with so many starters watching from the sideline.

“Watching the tape after the game just really proud of a lot of those guys that competed,” Vrabel said. "And that’s what I want this to be about. And I’m sorry that it’s it’s not.”

The Titans (2-0) have not allowed a touchdown through two preseason games, outscoring their opponents 57-6. They host Chicago (1-1) on Saturday night.

Rookies Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden made their NFL debuts against the Bucs with Molden, a third-round draft pick, starting as a third cornerback. Farley came off the bench and played 16 snaps as he recovers from back surgery in March.

Molden not only led the Titans in tackles, he had a sack and two tackles for loss while also forcing a fumble.

“That was really cool to see,” Vrabel said. "The blitz was amazing. He kind of popped underneath two guys and we said it should have been a caused fumble. But we’re not nitpicking.”

Sam Ficken moved closer to winning the job at kicker, taking advantage of Tucker McCann missing the past week after hurting his right foot in the preseason opener. Ficken made field goals from 48 and 58 yards and had five touchbacks on kickoffs.

Vrabel said Ficken hasn't done anything to hurt himself.

“I think his leg has gotten even stronger since he’s got here,” Vrabel said. “And I asked (assistant coach) James (Wilhoit), ‘Is it stronger or is he just hitting it with more confidence?’ And James thinks that he’s just swinging with more confidence because it clearly looks like like a stronger leg to me.”

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Covid 19#American Football#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLYardbarker

Should the Saints Trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz?

The New Orleans Saints lost tight ends Adam Trautman (foot) and Nick Vannett (knee) to injury during Monday's preseason win over Jacksonville. Both players had an MRI on Tuesday. The extent of Trautman's injury is not yet known, while Vannett will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks. The losses of Trautman and...
NFLESPN

QB Ryan Tannehill among nine from Tennessee Titans positive for COVID-19, sources say

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is among nine Tennessee Titans players and coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. The Titans previously announced that seven players, including Tannehill, had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and that coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Titans Sign Recent Patriots Cut, 2020 Draft Pick

Foxboro South: Still very much a thing for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are signing linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Maluia, a Wyoming product, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 draft. He played sparingly as a rookie, being used largely on special teams while logging just 10 defensive snaps. The Patriots cut Maluia in the offseason, but after he failed to latch on elsewhere, there was a reunion during training camp following the season-ending Raekwon McMillan injury.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater beats Drew Lock for Denver Broncos QB1 job

The Denver Broncos have decided on a QB1 for the 2021 season. Teddy Bridgewater has beaten Drew Lock for the top job and will start. The Denver Broncos have made their decision at the quarterback position. Drew Lock, the incumbent and full-time starter since the end of the 2019 season, has been beaten in the training camp and preseason competition by veteran Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLthedelite.com

The Best Quarterback/Wide Receiver Pairs In The NFL (2021)

There is no closer bond, than the bond between brothers. A bond that blooms in the face of adversity. The bond between a quarterback and their wide receiver. All jokes aside, a quarterback does have a favored wide receiver, who they put a great deal of faith in as a player and target during plays. So, it’s time to look at each quarterback in the NFL and their favored wide receiver to see which team makes the best pair.
NFLAthlonSports.com

NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About NFC West Teams

The NFC West could be the toughest division in the NFL in the 2021 season. A year after getting two teams in the playoffs, all four are capable of doing so this season and two in particular have bigger aspirations. Seattle is the defending NFC West champion but the Seahawks have some big questions to answer on defense and need the offensive line to protect Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Rams are all-in this season after swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford at quarterback. San Francisco is hoping better health will key their turnaround, but the 49ers' ultimate outcome is tied to what happens under center. Arizona just missed out on the postseason last year and has added some big-name veterans through free agency to rectify that in 2021.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: A wide receiver goes No. 2 overall?

If you’re not already excited for the football season to start, then I don’t know how to help you. Fall is here, and that means it’s time to do another 2022 NFL Mock Draft before things change during the season. As a college football writer for Pro Football Network, I’ll...

Comments / 0

Community Policy