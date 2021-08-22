Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to Find Alternate Routes on Google Maps on iPhone

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article explains how to find alternative routes when using Google Maps on your iPhone. You can look for different routes and see their directions before you start navigating or after you’ve begun. Choose an Alternative Route When Planning. When you’re planning to head out and want to see the...

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Map#Travel Time#Alternate Routes#Directions#Exit#Preview Route#Eta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Update Apple Maps on iPhone

Apple Maps updates automatically each time Apple has something new to add, although there's no indication of how often that might be. There is no way to force an update to the Apple Maps app on your iPhone or iPad to get newer maps. You can make suggestions for updates...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to change app icons on your iPhone

Apple's iPhone is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones around, but owners may find it hard to make their iPhone stand out in a sea of near-identical home screens. Thanks to iOS 14, however, Apple lets users create custom app icons so they can finally call their iPhone their own.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

The 7 Best Apple Maps Features in iOS 15

The Apple Maps app will gain a number of improvements after upgrading an iPhone or iPod touch to iOS 15. These new Apple Map features add more functionality and usability to Apple’s navigation service while still allowing long-time users to access the traditional features they know and love for driving, searching, and getting directions.
Cell Phoneshoustonianonline.com

Google Maps finally gets the feature drivers dream about

It is possible that the popular Google Maps application will soon be able to show you how much fee you have to pay. This information is then presented above the tracks that you can choose Inside the app. There are no toll roads in the Netherlands, but in neighboring countries like France you do.
Internetitechpost.com

Do You Want to Remove Your Phone Number from Google?

There are many reasons why people decide that they are ready to take their phone number off the internet. If you're hoping to do that, though, you might be wondering about the process that you can follow to get it done. To help you out, we have compiled a list of tips below that can guide you toward achieving this aim.
Technologymakeuseof.com

8 Tricks to Help You Use Google Maps Like a Pro

Nowadays, life seems to be impossible without Google Maps. It provides a multitude of useful features that makes navigation across the world faster and easier. However, are you using Google Maps to its full potential? Probably, not!. Aside from features that you use frequently; some hidden attributes will make your...
Cell PhonesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Google Replaces Android Auto With Something Way Better

Google's Android Auto service first launched in 2015 and has radically evolved since then in subsequent updates. Offered in most modern cars as standard tech, Android Auto mirrors your smartphone interface onto a compatible car infotainment system, allowing you to access common music, navigation, and voice assist applications. Taking this...
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Blur Your House on Google Maps

You'll need to search for your home and enter street view to start to process of blurring your home on Google Street View. Report a problem in Street view and fill out the form asking Google to blur your home. Once you complete this process, it can't be undone. Your...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How to make the iPhone keyboard bigger

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The iPhone 12 mini and the soon-to-be iPhone 13 mini are quite the rare species in 2021 – tiny smartphones with flagship specs. But the convenience of a small phone comes with a problem many people will face – the on-screen iPhone 12 mini keyboard is too tiny.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Use Google Search in Incognito Mode on iPhone and iPad

“Incognito Mode” is a common feature in web browsers that allows you to use the web somewhat anonymously. On an iPhone or iPad, if you’re using the Google app as a web browser instead of Safari or Chrome, you can browse in incognito. Here’s how. The Google app for the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android Auto gets another navigation alternative to Google Maps

Google Maps is generally pretty darn great, but it's always good to have alternatives. There have been a variety of new navigation tools for the Android Auto system over the last few months, including Waze, TomTom, and Gaia, all taking advantage of new third-party API options. The latest is Yandex.Maps, the popular mapping app from Russia-based Yandex.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to download maps in Google Maps to view them offline on Android and iOS

Google Maps is an app that downloads part of the data when it comes to showing us results, but not all, since otherwise it would occupy a large part of the internal storage space of the mobile. But for a few years, it is possible to download maps from the app to the mobile to be able to consult them offline in a place where there is no Wi-Fi or the data reception is bad.
Cell Phonespharmaceutical-technology.com

Google Debuts Exclusive Route Planning for EVs

Concept: Google has upgraded navigation features in Google Maps to help EV drivers plan journeys along with charging stops. The upgrade calculates stops based on destination and how much charge will be left in the battery. Nature of Disruption: The EV route planning helps drivers of electric cars like the...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Find Your Location History on iPhone or iPad

If you’ve ever wondered where you were last week, you can use your iPhone or iPad to view your location history. And if you use Google Maps, you can find very detailed information about your whereabouts. Table of Contents. Location History and Privacy. All major tech companies and apps have...
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

How to Find Recent Searches in the Photos App on iPhone

Apple's Photos app not only lets users search photos in several convenient ways, but also to view and clear their recent searches. If you want to find your recent photo search results, here's how!. Why You'll Love This Tip. See all your recent photo searches quickly, in one place. If...
Cell Phonesjilaxzone.com

Here’s how to use “Find My Android” on iPhone and iPad

If you are like me – someone who use both Android and iOS / iPadOS platform to get the best of both worlds – then you may end-up just like me: a combination of iPhone or iPad and Android smartphone or tablet. For my case, an iPhone and a Google Pixel (Android smartphone). They are all good on their own until one of them went missing and you have to locate the missing device. What make it worse is that, unfortunately, Apple and Google never made a deal to bring their “Find My device” app to be cross-platform compatible, so it’s like you are on your own here if you happen to lose one of the devices. But, that’s the main reason I wrote this article – to share with you, how you can locate your missing device on different platform – this time is to locate Android device from iPhone or iPad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy