Bruce Arians, Bucs Feeling Good About O-Line Depth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't had much to celebrate on offense through the first two games of the 2021 preseason, having produced a total of 366 yards and 10 points so far. Of course, the Buccaneers' starting offense has only been on the field for six plays, so there is little cause for alarm. That group, led by Tom Brady, will get its first (and only) extended stint of preseason playing time this coming Saturday in Houston.