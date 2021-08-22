KDMC panel talks COVID

ASHLAND A panel of Chief Medical Officers and health professionals from King’s Daughters Medical Center delivered a presentation at the Paramount Arts Center on Friday.

President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch stressed the purpose of the presentation, and the following question and answer session, was to make the community aware of the most current information regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have tried throughout this pandemic to be as open, transparent and as timely as possible,” Whitlatch said. She pointed to the use of Facebook and other mediums to accomplish that goal. The recent public forum was another of KDMC’s delivery of information to the public. Whitlatch said the desire was to reach other members of the community who might not make use of social media.

“We are at war,” Whitlatch said, not mincing words. “We have been at war for the past 18 months. I have been a nurse for a very long time and I am not being dramatic when I talk about it being a war.”

Whitlatch went on to say it was unfortunate the pandemic has been highlighted by politics and social media and many people with various agendas. The hope for the forum was to clear up some misinformation about the disease and the vaccine, she said. KDMC does not profit from the pandemic, Whitlach said, and its only goal is to serve and protect the community.

Chief Medical Officer and Hospitalist Stacy Caudill, M.D., addressed the criteria for admitting patients with COVID-19 as well as the current testing protocols. Patients with a severe case who require admission include those who progressed over the course of a few days from upper respiratory issues to pneumonia with a drop in oxygen levels. Treatment can include steroids and Remdesivir to inhibit virus replication. In more critical cases, patients might require the use of BiPAP for days or intubation if there is severe hypoxia. Caudill said the treatment has remained consistent, even if patients have been infected with the new delta variant.

“The beginning symptoms of a COVID-19 infection are a lot like a NyQuil commercial,” Chief Medical Officer and family physician Mark Detherage, M.D., said. “Runny nose, sneezing and aching head.”

Dethereage was quick to point out not all patients exhibit those symptoms. “Sometimes it’s just a headache, or nausea or diarrhea. So you have to be very vigilant and watch for the other symptoms. Because about 80% of people have a very mild to moderate course.”

In these cases, though the patient might not consider the symptoms mild, their body is able to fight it off. “But at that time, we have to be careful because though we might be getting better, we have the ability to pass it on.”

One of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID is still wearing a mask, Detherage said. During his talk he cited numerous cases where masking had prevented spread when all parties wore them, both those infected and those not infected. One such case involved a barber who was masked and infected but did not spread it to numerous customers.

Surgical masks are better, Detherage said, but cloth masks are acceptable if surgical masks are not available.

Chief Medical Officer and Nephrologist Charbel Salem, M.D. said the medical community has learned a lot over the past 18 months.

“That’s one of the reasons we are pleading with you today,” Salem said. “I am a believer in personal freedom and personal decisions. And I believe you make those decisions better when you know about the topic.”

Salem said the intention of the panel was to bring the available information to the public and let them decide.

“For the past 18 months we have been talking about precaution, prevention and masking. And I personally have received a lot of feedback from the community and friends. I appreciate that,” Salem said. “Some of the feedback was not so kind, and I appreciate that, too. Because it helps me to bridge the communication gap. Because we need to work together to get through this pandemic.”

“The current system will not be able to handle to volume of the cases of the very sick,” Salem continued. “I was told that I was spreading fear from some of the feedback. But let me tell you how we are feeling at the hospital right now. The vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, the nurses and doctors, and everyone else, fear is the last thing we are feeling. We are worried, but we are not scared. And we are not here today to scare anyone.”

“We are not scared,” Salem said. “But we are discouraged. And some of us are in mourning because friends, church members and colleagues have passed. And its tragic to see them pass. And its in respect of their memory, of the times when we became their family when they were in the hospital for weeks, that I am here today. I am here to relay the message that there is something that can be done, and that we don’t have to see the pain and suffering. COVID might not be going away, but we don’t have to see the pain and suffering because we have vaccines.”

Salem said though vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID, 80% of cases are from unvaccinated individuals.

As of Aug. 18, 47 people were hospitalized with COVID, and of that number only 10 had been vaccinated. Ten individuals were in the ICU, and none of those were vaccinated. Six individuals were on ventilators, but none had been vaccinated.

These figures point to a key value to the vaccines. They drastically reduce serious sickness and reduce the possibility of dying from the disease, explained Salem.

“When you vaccinate against COVID you are weighing low risk against high benefits,” Salem said. “You are protecting yourself against severe illness if and when you get the disease.”

Chief Medical Officer and Gynecologist Richard Ford, M.D. discussed COVID information on a local level. Eighty-thousand community members and 3,000 team members (including a 95% vaccination rate among doctors) have been vaccinated in KDMC vaccination centers. Of that number, only two had an anaphylactic reaction, but both have been treated and are doing well.

Other reported side effects are fatigue, joint pain and fevers, but these symptoms when present subsided in one to three days. KDMC’s 3,000 employees who had been vaccinated did not report a greater than usual occurrence of usual health events. And KDMC has not seen unusual events 3 to 6 month after vaccinations. There has also been no biologic or epidemiological concern with fertility from OB Societies related to pregnancy, said Ford.

Information concerning the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, variants and treatments is regularly available on KDMC’s Facebook page. The community is encouraged to discuss concerns with their primary care providers before making an informed decision.