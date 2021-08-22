Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Lands 5-Star WR Brandon Inniss

By Josh Callaway
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

It’s a very happy Sunday in Norman as Oklahoma has made yet another a big-time splash on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2023 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss out of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, has announced his commitment to the Sooners.

"The family atmosphere that they have," Inniss told SI All-American's John Garcia on Friday. "The coaches, camaraderie, the players, it's just amazing. For me and my family, it just feels great."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGqC0_0bZcg5bb00
Brandon Inniss John Garcia / SI All-American

Inniss is rated the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 9 overall player in the country in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Ohio State.

"Coach (Lincoln) Riley as a coach is like no other," Inniss said on CBS Sports HQ. "We just got off the phone earlier today and I think he's excited, Coach (Dennis) Simmons as well, and they gonna get the best out of me."

The Sooners have been in pursuit of Inniss for a long time now having initially offered him all the way back in early March of 2020.

He told SI All-American he had made up his mind and just decided not to wait any longer.

"It just felt good right now," he said. "Me and my family, we were like, 'Why wait?'"

While Inniss did acknowledge a definite excitement to get to play in the SEC, he said the Sooners' conference transition in the near future wasn't the driving factor for his decision.

"I'm very excited to play in the SEC for years to come," Inniss said. "It didn't really matter. Oklahoma felt like a home away from home no matter what where I was at."

It is of course worth noting that Inniss was one of the many prospects in attendance at the ChampU BBQ back in June as well. So, score another one for that event as a player who attended who eventually pledged their allegiance to Riley and Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rU5l6_0bZcg5bb00
Brandon Inniss Brandon Inniss via Twitter

Inniss is a truly elite prospect for a reason — he can do it all. His route running and ability to separate from defenders stands out at the high school level and he should have every chance to jump right in and be a contributor nearly right away when he gets to Norman in two years.

"They (Oklahoma fans are) getting a do-it-all wide receiver," Inniss said about what he brings to the table. "I can play outside, I can play the slot, I can block, I can catch. I can do anything you want. A great leader. A great teammate."

It is still very early in the recruiting cycle and the Sooners obviously have to keep the players committed, but the early makings of the 2023 class for Riley and company is trending toward historic.

Inniss marks Oklahoma’s sixth 2023 commitment, all of which are offensive players. He joins 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, 5-star athlete/wide receiver Makai Lemon, 4-star athlete/running back Treyaun Webb, 4-star tight end Luke Hasz and 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates.

Webb expressed a clear excitement for Inniss' decision to join the Sooners, as the two are close and have shown great interest in playing with one another in the past.

It is not hard to see why, as it currently stands, the Sooners’ have a vice grip on the No. 1 ranked 2023 class. OU's class was already the top-ranked group in the 247 Sports team rankings before Inniss came aboard.

Needless to say, the class of 2023 continues to shape up as an all-time collection of talent — as long as Oklahoma is able to hang on to the players who've committed and continue to add in the coming months.

The Sooners had three elite receivers committed in the 2022 class but all three have since decommited, including 5-star Luther Burden last week.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
552
Followers
780
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Miami, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Wr#Si All American#247 Sports#Ohio State#Lincoln#Cbs Sports Hq#Sec#Ou#Fan Nation#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Ready for 2021's Intense Spotlight, High Expectations

Nobody in college football is under more pressure heading into the 2021 season than Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Expectations for Rattler’s potential 2021 campaign have always been through the roof going all the way back to his 5-star recruiting ranking in the class of 2019 and were heightened further with his strong finish to his first year as the starting signal-caller in Norman.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Releases Statement on Tulane Game Location

Here’s a statement from Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione:. “As the National Weather Service tracks tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic and Gulf Regions, and as predictive models are updated, we have received many inquiries from fans planning to follow the Sooners to New Orleans next week when we open the 2021 football season at Tulane University. In the spirit of proactive planning and communication, I have been in regular contact with Tulane Athletics Director Troy Dannen for the past month. In the past few days, we have stayed in even closer contact as we continue to monitor the development of Hurricane Ida, which is currently forecasted to arrive along the Gulf Coast this weekend. First and foremost, our concern is with any and all those in the path of the storm. We are praying for everyone’s safety. At this time, the game slated for Saturday, September 4, is still on as planned. However, both universities are considering contingencies should post-storm conditions warrant. It is too early to speculate, but we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to take necessary actions as appropriate. Again, our concern rests with our friends at Tulane and all of those who could be impacted by the hurricane. Please follow OU Athletics online accounts for updates.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Tre Bradford No Longer With the Team

According to a report in the OU Daily, sophomore running back Tre Bradford is no longer with the Oklahoma football team. The Daily report cites "multiple" unnamed sources in saying Bradford has missed the Sooners' last two practices. Bradford does remain on the football team's official online roster as of Thursday afternoon.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Lincoln Riley is a Seasoned Pro at Handling Oklahoma's Expectations

At least that’s what the Oklahoma Sooners have preached for years. Every single year the expectations at OU are massive, as they should be. As one of college football’s blue bloods, the Sooners have all the resources to compete for National Championships every year, between the game day atmosphere, history of success, recruiting budgets and of course quality coaching.
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

OU Viewing Guide: A Major Non-Conference Foe Kicks Off on Saturday

The 2021 college football season kicks off this weekend, and while the Oklahoma Sooners won’t be in action, there’s still a game OU fans should keep their eyes on. OU’s third opponent this year, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, will look to right the ship against the Illinois Fighting Illini as they need a Week 0 win to quell the offseason PR disaster that took place in Lincoln.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Zoom

Watch Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Aug. 25 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes Zoom

Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes' full media zoom call from Wednesday, Aug. 25 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Ruled Ineligible

Oklahoma's on-again, off-again running back room may have suffered another blow this week. Marcus Major, a promising junior from Oklahoma City, will not be eligible to play for the Sooners this fall, according to Rivals website SoonerScoop. Sources told SI Sooners that Major's eligibility issue stems from classwork that didn't...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Why is Oklahoma Kicker Gabe Brkic Confident He'll Be Even Better in 2021? Focus ... and Golf

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic had a phenomenal freshman season, then was spectacular as a sophomore. Now he’s confident he can be even better. “I do a lot of strength training, speed training and, honestly, a lot of it is just a lot of mind exercises,” Brkic said Tuesday during a video press conference. “Not specific mind exercises, but when we work out — am I focused in every workout? It will translate to a game, almost exactly.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Zoom

Watch Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic's full media zoom call from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Reggie Grimes Zoom

Watch Oklahoma defensive end Reggie Grimes' full media zoom call from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Names No. 3 QB

Finally heading toward game week, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made a quarterback announcement on Tuesday. Ralph Rucker, a preferred walk-on from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, TX, will start the 2021 season as the Sooners' No. 3 quarterback. "He's separated himself from the rest of the group right there pretty...
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

WATCH: Dennis Simmons Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons' full press conference from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become...
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full press conference from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners...

Comments / 2

Community Policy