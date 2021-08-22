Oklahoma Lands 5-Star WR Brandon Inniss

It’s a very happy Sunday in Norman as Oklahoma has made yet another a big-time splash on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2023 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss out of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, has announced his commitment to the Sooners.

"The family atmosphere that they have," Inniss told SI All-American's John Garcia on Friday. "The coaches, camaraderie, the players, it's just amazing. For me and my family, it just feels great."

Brandon Inniss John Garcia / SI All-American

Inniss is rated the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 9 overall player in the country in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Ohio State.

"Coach (Lincoln) Riley as a coach is like no other," Inniss said on CBS Sports HQ. "We just got off the phone earlier today and I think he's excited, Coach (Dennis) Simmons as well, and they gonna get the best out of me."

The Sooners have been in pursuit of Inniss for a long time now having initially offered him all the way back in early March of 2020.

He told SI All-American he had made up his mind and just decided not to wait any longer.

"It just felt good right now," he said. "Me and my family, we were like, 'Why wait?'"

While Inniss did acknowledge a definite excitement to get to play in the SEC, he said the Sooners' conference transition in the near future wasn't the driving factor for his decision.

"I'm very excited to play in the SEC for years to come," Inniss said. "It didn't really matter. Oklahoma felt like a home away from home no matter what where I was at."

It is of course worth noting that Inniss was one of the many prospects in attendance at the ChampU BBQ back in June as well. So, score another one for that event as a player who attended who eventually pledged their allegiance to Riley and Oklahoma.

Brandon Inniss Brandon Inniss via Twitter

Inniss is a truly elite prospect for a reason — he can do it all. His route running and ability to separate from defenders stands out at the high school level and he should have every chance to jump right in and be a contributor nearly right away when he gets to Norman in two years.

"They (Oklahoma fans are) getting a do-it-all wide receiver," Inniss said about what he brings to the table. "I can play outside, I can play the slot, I can block, I can catch. I can do anything you want. A great leader. A great teammate."

It is still very early in the recruiting cycle and the Sooners obviously have to keep the players committed, but the early makings of the 2023 class for Riley and company is trending toward historic.

Inniss marks Oklahoma’s sixth 2023 commitment, all of which are offensive players. He joins 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, 5-star athlete/wide receiver Makai Lemon, 4-star athlete/running back Treyaun Webb, 4-star tight end Luke Hasz and 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates.

Webb expressed a clear excitement for Inniss' decision to join the Sooners, as the two are close and have shown great interest in playing with one another in the past.

It is not hard to see why, as it currently stands, the Sooners’ have a vice grip on the No. 1 ranked 2023 class. OU's class was already the top-ranked group in the 247 Sports team rankings before Inniss came aboard.

Needless to say, the class of 2023 continues to shape up as an all-time collection of talent — as long as Oklahoma is able to hang on to the players who've committed and continue to add in the coming months.

The Sooners had three elite receivers committed in the 2022 class but all three have since decommited, including 5-star Luther Burden last week.

