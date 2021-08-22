Ole: Pogba determined to win with United

The French midfielder made his fifth assist of the season - a record in the Premier League after just two games - on Sunday afternoon in United's 1-1 draw with Southampton. Operating in a relatively free role but primarily on the left side of midfield, Pogba has been one of United's stand-out players in the opening two games. After four wonderful passes against Leeds United last week set up four goals, it was brilliant footwork this time that made Mason Greenwood's equaliser on the south coast.