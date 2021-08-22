Cancel
Southampton will offer fans a full refund after being forced to APOLOGISE as many were left queuing outside St Mary's in the first half of their game against Manchester United due to turnstile issues

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton were forced to apologise as frustrated fans were left queueing up outside the stadium after the match against Manchester United started. The Saints kicked off against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at 2pm, but many supporters were still stranded outside at St Mary's after the whistle. The club was forced...

