Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mason Greenwood insists Man United 'should have gone for the throats' as he rues 'two dropped points' after being held to a draw despite coming from behind at Southampton

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason Greenwood insists Manchester United 'should have gone for the throats' and pushed for a winning goal in their 1-1 draw with Southampton. The United forward scored a 55th-minute equaliser to cancel out Fred's own goal on the half-hour mark, after Che Adams' shot took a wicked deflection off the Brazilian and in past David de Gea.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Mason Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Throats#Brazilian#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Graeme Souness claims 'sensational' Mason Greenwood - NOT Paul Pogba - was the 'star of the show' in Manchester United's win over Leeds as Liverpool legend insists four-assist performance should be 'expected' given his price-tag

Graeme Souness believes Mason Greewnood was the star man in Manchester United's brilliant victory over Leeds and not Paul Pogba, who recorded four assists at Old Trafford. The Red Devils began their 2021-22 season with a convincing win against their old rivals, with Greenwood's strike accompanied by a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes and a goal from Fred.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood has 'turned into a man' over the summer after the striker showed his speed and strength to score in the opening day thrashing of Leeds

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by teenager Mason Greenwood's accelerated progress having 'turned into a man' over the summer. The 19-year-old academy graduate has scored 30 goals in 106 first-team appearances, having made his debut in the remarkable Champions League triumph at Paris St Germain in March 2019.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

The Greenwood revolution! Manchester United teenage sensation Mason is the most natural finisher at the club and looks back to his red-hot best a year on from being embroiled in England controversy

Paul Pogba's pass was out of this world but Mason Greenwood still had plenty of work to do as he galloped away towards the Stretford End. Probably the best compliment to Greenwood is that you expected him to score before he squeezed the ball through the corridor between goalkeeper Illan Meslier and the far post in Manchester United’s thumping 5-1 win against Leeds last weekend.
Premier LeagueBBC

Southampton 1-1 Man Utd: Mason Greenwood earns lacklustre visitors a point

Manchester United failed to build on their opening day demolition of Leeds United as Southampton earned a fully-deserved draw at St Mary's. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looked full of attacking menace and threat in that 5-1 win over Leeds, but here they were a pale shadow of that performance as Saints earned their first point of the campaign and even threatened to grab the victory.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba left frustrated by Southampton draw as he admits Man United 'lost control of the game' after second-half equaliser from Mason Greenwood

Paul Pogba was left frustrated by the draw at Southampton as the Manchester United midfielder feels winning such games could prove key in the final Premier League shake-up. Having opened the season with a breathless 5-1 triumph against rivals Leeds, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men could only draw 1-1 at St Mary's against a side they hit nine without reply against at Old Trafford earlier in the year.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Southgate explains England snub for Man Utd starlet Greenwood

England boss Gareth Southgate has explained his decision not to call up Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood to the England squad. Southgate announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but decided not to include in-form Greenwood. Many fans were expecting the versatile attacker to get the nod, especially...
SoccerTribal Football

Leeds striker Bamford in England squad; Man Utd youngster Greenwood snubbed

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first senior call-up for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, with midfielder Jesse Lingard also recalled to the squad. Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United forward Mason...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Rafa Benitez insists there's more to come from Everton following comeback win against Southampton in his first game in charge

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has promised there is more to come from his side after a confidence-boosting victory over Southampton in his first match in charge. The Spaniard, a controversial appointment as a former Liverpool boss, managed at the first attempt what predecessors Carlo Ancelotti and Marco Silva struggled to achieve in their combined three years in charge in getting the players to successfully respond to adversity.
Premier LeagueBBC

It couldn't have gone much better for United

Saturday’s game could not have gone much better for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A new signing, a hat-trick for Bruno Fernandes, a goal for Mason Greenwood, four assists for Paul Pogba and an easy win over fierce old rivals. If there is a cautionary note, two seasons ago...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Everton come from behind to beat Southampton in first game under Rafael Benitez

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez’s controversial reign as Everton boss got off to the perfect start as his side came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1. The Spaniard, famous for a rather more high-profile comeback with the red half of the city in 2005, has plenty of work to convince the doubters he can ever be accepted at Goodison Park, but this was as good an opening as he could have wished for.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Pogba and Zlatan told me: "Why don't you ever play?"': Memphis Depay says he was forced to leave Man United after team-mates questioned why Jose Mourinho froze him out and insists the Portuguese NEVER gave him a chance

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay knew he had to leave Old Trafford when his own team-mates told him they couldn’t understand why Jose Mourinho wasn't playing him. The Barcelona forward charged with replacing Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp has revealed what pushed him over the edge during his...
NFLTechRadar

Southampton vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to secure his first points on the road this season as his side make the long journey to St Mary's for their first away fixture of the new campaign. Read on to find out how to watch Southampton vs Man United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'He still has a lot to learn': Ralph Hasenhuttl tries to lower the hype surrounding Tino Livramento after the summer signing from Chelsea put in a man-of-the-match display as Southampton drew with Manchester United

Ralph Hasenhuttl has called for caution after another eye-catching performance from summer signing Tino Livramento but admitted the youngster has 'everything'. Livramento was named man of the match against Manchester United following a starring performance at right back and then wing-back in the second half. Southampton pulled off a coup...

Comments / 0

Community Policy