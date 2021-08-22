Mason Greenwood insists Man United 'should have gone for the throats' as he rues 'two dropped points' after being held to a draw despite coming from behind at Southampton
Mason Greenwood insists Manchester United 'should have gone for the throats' and pushed for a winning goal in their 1-1 draw with Southampton. The United forward scored a 55th-minute equaliser to cancel out Fred's own goal on the half-hour mark, after Che Adams' shot took a wicked deflection off the Brazilian and in past David de Gea.www.chatsports.com
