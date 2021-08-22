Manchester United equal The Arsenal Invincibles's 2004 record of 27 league games unbeaten after drawing away at Southampton thanks to Mason Greenwood's equaliser

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could make their full Manchester United debuts this afternoon when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Southampton in the Premier League. Sancho was a second-half substitute in United’s opening 5-1 win over Leeds while Varane has had his first week of training at the club following his unveiling at Old Trafford last weekend. Speaking ahead of the match, Solskjaer remained coy over his team selection. “You’ll see on Sunday,” he said. “They’ve worked well, anyway. They’ve had minutes, we’ve had a very good week ourselves so it’s still see who’s making the flight down to Southampton...