Manchester United equal The Arsenal Invincibles's 2004 record of 27 league games unbeaten after drawing away at Southampton thanks to Mason Greenwood's equaliser

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United made history on Sunday afternoon at St Mary's Stadium when they drew 1-1 with Southampton. The Red Devils equalled the Premier League record for the longest unbeaten away run - which was set by Arsenal back in 2004. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side officially matched The Invincibles's record of...

