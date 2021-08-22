Cancel
'You've got to be ready to nail him, he just dangles a leg': Roy Keane blasts Fred and says the Manchester United midfielder HAS to do better after deflecting Che Adams' strike into his own net

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Keane laid into Fred after the Manchester United midfielder deflected Che Adams' shot into his own net. Southampton opened the scoring at St Mary's when Adams ghosted into the United box before shooting at goal, with the ball hitting Fred's foot and squirming past David de Gea. Keane insisted...

