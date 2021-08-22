Cancel
Chloe Burrows: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
Love Island is back – and that means a new line-up of telegenic singletons vying for true love and £50,000.

The hit ITV2 reality series was postponed last summer due to the pandemic, but has finally returned to our screens.

Among the few remaining contestants in this year’s competition is Chloe Burrows, a 25-year-old marketing executive from Bicester who is currently coupled up with Toby Aromolaran.

The “bubbly” and “funny” contestant said she is taking part in Love Island because she has “been in awful ‘situationships’” in the past.

Asked what she is looking for in a romantic partner, Burrows said: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.

“Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

You can find a run-down of the rest of the contestants here.

Love Island screens nightly at 9pm on ITV2. The finale will air on Monday 23 August.

