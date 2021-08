Today was not a good injury day for the Mets. During today’s media availability, Luis Rojas revealed that Jacob deGrom has been shut down from throwing for another two weeks. deGrom traveled to Los Angeles to get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache and doctors still don’t know what is wrong with his elbow. While the inflammation is “improving,” according to Rojas, it is not improving enough for him to begin throwing yet. Although it is still possible deGrom could return this season, with time running out, those odds are dwindling.