How to Produce an Animated Bar Plot in Plotly using Python

Fortunately, with an ecosystem like Python’s fantastic package index, there are a lot of fantastic options to pick from. For the most part, you can find specific features that you want or need for your product, or specific features and code style you prefer to work with. That being said, the following list will be a ranked list. You might actually be quite surprised to learn what number one is! This of course is only my personal opinion, and my personal preferences at this point in time. Additionally, this is from a Data Scientists perspective. While I will be acknowledging capabilities of the packages to do other things, like for example Django’s ability to do full-stack web-development might make it a better option for web-developers using Python, but a worse option for a Data Scientist like myself, and this could effect its ranking on my preference. Finally, if you would like to read the predecessor to which this article is a more comprehensive, updated version of, here is a link that might interest you!