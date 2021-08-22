Columbia novelist Gordy Sauer's debut tells complicated story of the American West
Legends of the West still cast a large shadow across the American landscape. Whispered tales of good fortune and glory, postcard promises of wide-open spaces, strong and silent types swaggering across drive-in movie screens. All still capture the national imagination; and, no matter when or where you live, all still conspire to sell us a vision of the American dream, one where we are in charge.www.columbiatribune.com
Comments / 0