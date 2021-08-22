Cancel
Environment

Henri makes landfall, brings power outages, flash flooding

fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Henri has made landfall in Rhode Island. The storm system brought heavy winds and rains to the area as it began pummeling the northeastern U.S. coastline early Sunday.

www.fox5ny.com

Fillmore County, MNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fillmore, Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fillmore; Mower The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Iowa Northwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota Southern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 151 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Le Roy, Adams, Lyle, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Rose Creek, Cherry Grove, York, Ostrander, and Chester. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Arlington County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Fairfax FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Average rainfall amounts are expected to be between one half to one inch. However, thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, causing localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches. While storms are possible any time this afternoon through this evening, the most widespread thunderstorm activity is most likely to be late this afternoon through early this evening. * Heavy rainfall amounts in a short period of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
Arlington County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

New Orleans, LAfox5ny.com

Ida strengthens into hurricane as it tracks toward New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Data from an Air Force Reserve aircraft indicated that Ida had strengthened into a hurricane Friday afternoon as it approached the Isle of Youth, Cuba. Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane by the time it finally reaches the U.S. coast, prompting a hurricane watch for New Orleans as the area prepares to mark the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.
Prince Edward County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Prince Edward County in central Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Prince Edward County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Wayne County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grosse Pointe, Downtown Detroit, Eastpointe, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, Highland Park, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Northeast Detroit and Grosse Pointe Shores. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Average rainfall amounts are expected to be between one half to one inch. However, thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, causing localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches. While storms are possible any time this afternoon through this evening, the most widespread thunderstorm activity is most likely to be late this afternoon through early this evening. * Heavy rainfall amounts in a short period of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fillmore, Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fillmore; Mower The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Mitchell County in north central Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Cresco, Osage, Preston, Spring Valley, Grand Meadow, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Wykoff, Rose Creek, Protivin, Cherry Grove, Bristol and York. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Under Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon

Get ready for another stormy afternoon — and possible flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Arlington and the immediate D.C. region. The watch, which takes effect at 1 p.m., cautions that heavy rain which can cause dangerous, rapid flooding is expected this afternoon and evening.
WTOP

Flash flood watch issued from DC to Baltimore

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for D.C., parts of Virginia and parts of Maryland, through late in the evening. In addition to the District, areas included in the watch are central and southeast Howard County, southeast Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland. In Northern...
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Benzie The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Benzie County in northern Michigan * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 1250 AM EDT, law enforcement reported heavy rain falling across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Thompsonville, Beulah, Benzonia, Honor, Bendon and Wallin. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Howard County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Mitchell County in north central Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. Multiple roads are closed due to standing water in Mitchell County. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Cresco, Osage, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, and Stacyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Grand Traverse County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand Traverse The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 107 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsley, Buckley, Karlin, Interlochen, Hannah and Interlochen State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentfox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are passing through the area tonight, creating some locally heavy downpours and the potential for some flash flooding. But temperatures will finally come down tomorrow. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.

