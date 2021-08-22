Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sunday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Akron (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Lange from Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Wily Peralta on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Luke Farrell to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Yankees#St Louis Cardinals#Indians#Il#Toronto Blue Jays#De Noah Spence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
MLBDaily Democrat

What’s going on with the Oakland A’s bullpen?

It’s been a rough week for the usually reliable A’s bullpen, and the timing couldn’t have been much worse. The A’s not only are chasing the Astros in the AL West, but they now have to make up ground in the wild-card race, where they have been passed by the Yankees and the Red Sox.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes: 8/21 - A Rocky Second Start for Gilbert

It wasn’t the worst of outings by Tyler Gilbert. In fact, the teams were still tied when his innings were done, after surrendering four runs on nine hits through five innings. But, Gilbert’s landing spot to follow-up his no-no from last weekend was not particularly kind to him. Gilbert’s string...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Gameday Thread, #124: 8/21 @ Rockies

You probably heard we ain’t in the prisoner-takin’ business; we in the killin’ Nazi business. And cousin, business is a-boomin’.
NFLazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 8/20: Sweep ‘em outta town

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was stellar in the team’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, a 6-2 win resulting in a sweep and a record of 6-1 for the club’s most recent homestand. Bumgarner pitched eight innings, giving up only three hits and one earned run....
MLBazsnakepit.com

Series Preview #40: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Coors field has always been a tough place for opposing teams to play. But 2021 has been more extreme than usual. The Rockies are currently 41-21 at home, .661 W%. That’s 3rd best in all of MLB, behind only the Dodgers and the Giants. It’s also the 2nd best home W% in their franchise history, bested only by pre humidor days 1996.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Podcast: Gregory Polanco Waiver Drama & More

Jul 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco (25) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. The Rum Bunter Radio crew is back together to discuss the Gregory Polanco waiver drama and...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The second game of the series between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies was postponed last night due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader today. Interleague. Miguel Cabrera hammered the 501st home run of his career as the Detroit Tigers clipped...
MLBSportsGrid

ChiSox’ Yasmani Grandal Nears Return

White Sox insider Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports that White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal could be back with the team this weekend. Grandal has been sidelined since July after requiring surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his left knee. Recently, the catcher has been on a...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 26

Chicago Cubs, Minor League Baseball, Dillon Maples, Marcus Walden, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Iowa Cubs, Nick Pratto, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at shortstop. I thought I should work the pun on “Minor League Wrap” and rap today’s highlights. Then I realize “No one...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4: A Respite From Those Dback Blues

The DBacks scored big and in unexpected ways to win today in Denver, avoiding a sweep by the Rockies. Like many Dbacks fans, to avoid disappointment, my expectations have fallen so low that they're somewhere near the Earth's molten core. The Dbacks' seven-year "rebuilding" effort has been a cruel charade, just something the Dbacks head shed tells us every year to quell our dismay when yet another favorite player is traded away. I don't know about y'all, but I'm afraid to buy anything at the Team Shop with a player's name on it. The closest I've gotten is "Bring in the Beard." The very groovy Serpientes regional uniform debuted on June 16. Before the end of July, Escobar, one of three players featured in the Serpientes launch, became a Brewer.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 8/21-8/22: Giant Sized Edition

Diamondbacks affiliates won two out of three games played on Saturday, with Reno’s game being postponed due to weather. The affiliates played five games on Sunday thanks to Hillsboro playing a doubleheader, but lost all five games. On Monday, with the rest of the affiliates having the day off, Reno played a doubleheader, and won both games played.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Gilbert expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-80, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.04 ERA, .96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -105, Diamondbacks -115; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 8/26/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

MLB managers, coaches vote Lance Lynn as best AL pitcher over Gerrit Cole

Every year, Baseball America surveys managers, coaches and front office analysts to discover who has the best (perceived) tools in the game across a number of categories. Different pitches are listed in different categories, and the winners for each pitch in the American League don't come off as all that surprising.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Power Rankings: August 27 Update

Can the Yankees be stopped? Can the Dodgers catch the Giants? And how did the Orioles actually win a game?. Ah, the pressing questions we ask as August draws to a close. The playoff races are red-hot. And some teams are limping to the finish line of the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy