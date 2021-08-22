Cancel
Messenger: What if the Republican conspiracists are right about everything?

By Tony Messenger
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back on that first meeting more than two years ago, it’s amazing to me how well it all worked. It was the quarterly meeting of the Mainstream Media Marxists, MMM for short. We met in the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria basement in Washington, D.C. That was James Carville’s idea. He had planted a rumor with the right-wing outrage machine that the place was a haven for Democratic sex traffickers. If a bunch of Democrats and Marxist reporters walked in there, it would just feed the conspiracy.

