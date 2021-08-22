Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans coach David Culley makes good on vow to go for it on fourth down in preseason

By Mark Lane
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDEXh_0bZcdbbh00

The Houston Texans had two instances where they were on the plus-side of the 50-yard line against the Green Bay Packers and elected to kick on fourth down.

Coach David Culley said after that Aug. 14 game the Texans would go for them throughout the rest of the preseason.

Against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Culley made good on at least one of them. Facing a fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 14 with 12:49 to go in the first quarter, running back Mark Ingram took the ball for a two-yard gain up the middle. The drive concluded with Ingram rushing for a two-yard touchdown to give Houston an early 7-0 lead.

“You have to be able to win the line of scrimmage and have the mentality that you’re not going to be denied the yard,” Ingram said. “There’s a lot of will to break a tackle and get some yards. There’s a lot of will for the line to be able to knock the D-line off the ball. Everyone has to be able to execute, and everyone has to have the mentality to be physical and not to be denied a yard so you can continue the drive.”

Ingram, who was with Culley for the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, appreciated the mentality the coach displayed with the fourth-down decision.

“I love the aggressive mentality,” said Ingram, who finished with seven carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. “I love the identity. We have a physical identity. An identity we have faith in. We believe in each other that we’re going to get a yard. When Coach makes the call, us as players, we have to be able to go out there execute and make sure we don’t let him down, that we convert the fourth-and-one and sustain the drive.

“I love the aggressiveness. I love the mentality. I think everyone on the offense loves the challenge as well. We have to keep improving and get better.”

Late in the fourth quarter, Culley decided to send Ka’imi Fairbairn out for field goals of 38 and 24 yards.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Ravens#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jameis Winston's pregame routine getting mocked by fans

Whoever is named the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback will have a tough act to follow with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats at the end of last season. Jameis Winston hopes that he’ll be the one as he’s tangled in a training camp battle with Taysom Hill, Brees’ former backup. While Winston obviously has more starting experience, Hill is by far the more versatile player, despite some Saints fans criticizing head coach Sean Payton for perhaps using him a little too much over the past few years.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

2 former B1G stars reportedly waived by New Orleans Saints

The start of the week has brought a flurry of NFL moves with it as teams begin to make cuts during the preseason. Teams have until 4 pm EST time on Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players. After that, teams will have a week before cutting rosters to 80 players on Aug. 24.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 veteran QBs who could be the Vikings backup for the 2021 season

Before the 2021 season begins, the Minnesota Vikings could be looking to add a veteran quarterback to be their No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. With less than a month until their first game of the 2021 season, the amount of uncertainty surrounding the No. 2 quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings is pretty unsettling.
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman Has Message For Patriots Players

In 2009, Julian Edelman managed to make the New England Patriots final 53-man roster despite being a gamble of a pick in the 7th round of that year’s draft. The rest is history. Now that he’s retired, Edelman has a message for Patriots playing attempting to achieve their dreams of...
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots sign a familiar face, release RB

The New England Patriots added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday. The team announced it has signed defensive back Malik Gant, who originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall in 2019. The 24-year-old spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury in the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the New York Giants. He was released the following summer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy