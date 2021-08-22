A look at the 2024-25 Spurs: A bit of hope for the future
For the past few years, Spurs fans have been forced to live in the past just a bit. As Bruce Springsteen would say: ”Boring stories of Glory Days”. Once Kawhi Leonard decided he would not return, the Spurs headed into a strange limbo-land. They were simply not talented enough to continue the two decades of being actual, for real, legitimate title contenders year after year after year. I wrote an October 2018 piece entitled ”Welcome to a new Spurs reality: non-contender status”.www.poundingtherock.com
Comments / 0