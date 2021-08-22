Which Boston Celtics scored the most per game in 2020-21?

The 2020-21 NBA season is behind us, and the 2021 draft is as well. Much of the summer free agency period is in the past as well after Boston signed new, team-friendly deals with big man Enes Kanter and point guard Dennis Schroder.

But before the 2021-22 season arrives in earnest, let’s take a quick look back at how individual Celtics did last season across the major counting stats and metrics. Who led the team in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks? Who were the best shooters from the field, 3-point range, and the charity stripe? Today’s focus will be scoring per game.

Let’s take a look at who put the biscuit in the basket the most per contest for Boston last season.

1

Jayson Tatum - forward - 26.4 points per game