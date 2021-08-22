Cancel
McGregor & Diaz Commemorate Anniversary Of Their Sequel Fight

By Andrew Starc
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor and Nate Diaz have taken a walk down memory lane with a series of tweets commemorating the five-year anniversary of their sequel fight. It’s fair to say most fight fans look back fondly on the night of 21 August 2016, when McGregor exacted revenge on Diaz with a blood-soaked unanimous decision win at UFC 202. The event was later named #1 in the top-ten list of “Greatest UFC Events in History” and was the most bought UFC pay-per-view of all time with 1.65 million buys —a record later eclipsed by UFC 229.

