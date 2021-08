Philadelphia Union right back Olivier Mbaizo has been signed to a “multi-year” contract extension, the Philadelphia Union announced on Tuesday. The Cameroonian international right back who was initially signed to a USL deal in January 2018 and joined the first team in April 2018. He took over the starting right back role this season after the retirement of Ray Gaddis and is likely to have increasing interest overseas ahead with Cameroon set to host the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022.