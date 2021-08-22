Acupuncture Needle Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

Sandwich chocolate is a light and crispy wafer with cocoa and chocolate cream filling i.e. chocolate wafer biscuits. It comprises mostly of two light and crispy wafers filled with a fine layer of the smoothest cocoa and chocolate cream. The ingredients used in this are wheat flour, coconut oil, glucose syrup, sugar, cocoa, dextrose, whey powder (Milk), chocolate, soy flour, skimmed milk powder and others. This product is being commercially produced since a really long time by the company Loacker which was established 90 years ago. It has various nutritional benefits as it contains proteins, fibers, carbohydrates and others, this is now being promoted as a health bar too by the addition of a few new ingredients. It is a great snack for both kids and adults. Increased consumption of packaged food products and a robust increase in the distribution channels are the key factors driving the growth of the global sandwich market. Similarly, product reinvention in terms of flavors and shapes is another method of branding the sandwich chocolate. However, the availability of alternative products/brands in the market promotes easy adulteration and high competition for the market.