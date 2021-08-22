Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0